Community rally planned for vendor brutally beaten in the Bronx

Candace McCowan has the latest on a street vendor beaten in the Bronx.

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) --
Community leaders in the Bronx are calling for more patrols after an attack on a street vendor.

The 53-year-old victim was brutally beaten when he tried to stop a group of people from stealing last week.

The incident, captured on cell phone video, happened in the late afternoon on Tuesday at the corner of East 149th Street and Third Avenue in the Melrose section.

A press conference is planned for Tuesday by The Street Vendors project near the spot where he was attacked.

Speaking exclusively to Eyewitness News, family members say 53-year-old Souleymane Porgo is still fighting for his life but that his condition is improving and he is starting to open his eyes.

Meantime, other street vendors, horrified over the senseless beating, have raised more than $30,000 for Porgo.

"People really have no heart, for a pack of socks or bag, a person's life can be taken away," said Lina Lockett, the victim's niece.

The NYPD has released pictures of two suspects wanted in the attack.

William Burgess, 21


Enrique Foote, 18


One man reportedly tried to steal a pocketbook from Porgo, who sold inexpensive merchandise. Porgo stopped the robbery.

But police say the man came back with four more men and pummeled the helpless vendor.

As seen in the video, five suspects approached 53-year-old Souleymane Porgo, a father of two, at his purse stand and began punching him repeatedly before leaving him on the ground unconscious.
Shocked by the savage assault, the Street Vendor Project began a GoFundMe page which has raised with a $15,000 for the victim's medical bills.

So far there are no arrests.
