NYPD is restricting access to Penn at the 34th Street and 7th Avenue entrance due to crowding conditions. — LIRR (@LIRR) April 25, 2017

Fed up @NJTRANSIT train riders demanding a refund from Amtrak with another evening commute full of delays on deck pic.twitter.com/K5yXGI6vTT — AJ Ross (@AJRossABC7) April 25, 2017

It's another rough commute Tuesday night following a rough morning at the country's busiest train hub, Penn Station.There are overhead wire problems in Queens and an Amtrak train stalled Tuesday morning, both incidents are messing up the commute yet again.As a result, all westbound LIRR trains into Penn Station are suspended.In fact, NJ Transit, LIRR and Amtrak are all facing significant delays. It's all because of overhead wire problems in the East River tunnel.As of 5:30 p.m., access to Penn Station is now being restricted by the NYPD at 34th Street and 7th Avenue due to crowding conditions.The entrance is not closed, but police are only letting a few people in at a time.One thing is for sure, passengers are getting fed up. A.J. Ross has more from the scene in the tweet below:By Eyewitness News' count, this marks the seventh problem in the last month involving trains using Penn Station.Experts say expensive infrastructure upgrades are long overdue.Amtrak crews are working on the concrete foundation of a 120-foot section of Track 7.Amtrak delays and disruptions have become an all too common occurrence for commuters at Penn Station.The ripple effects often impact service along NJ Transit and the LIRR.An Empire Service train stalled entering Penn Station Tuesday morning causing delays in and out of the busy hub, marking the latest in a string of commuter headaches over the past month.On Monday, track maintenance caused delays, and last Friday, signal problems were to blame for trains behind schedule.Almost two weeks ago, a disabled NJ transit train caused two-hour delays throughout the evening commute.Nearly a month ago, an Amtrak train derailment injured two people and completely halted service.With Amtrak currently performing track maintenance and inspections, delays are expected over the next few days."The MTA and Long Island Rail Road will thoroughly review the plan once it is presented. We expect Amtrak will coordinate with the MTA and LIRR as they've committed to do to make the improvements necessary while minimizing impact to riders," said MTA Spokeswoman Beth DeFalco.