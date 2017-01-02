Please be advised, @CustomsBorder outage is nationwide. They are working to restore. Thanks for your patience. — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) January 2, 2017

Customs and Border Protection has nationwide outage. Expect delays in passenger processing until the system is restored. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 3, 2017

It was a frustrating night for a lot of passengers when a computer issued caused customs computers to go down at JFK, Newark and other airports across the country.According to Port Authority officials, the outage created delays of up to 90 minutes or more. Customs and Border Control say the temporary outage with processing systems began around 5 p.m. Monday, and ended at approximately 9 p.m., adding that all airports are currently back online.Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport also tweeted that they were experiencing delays due to an outage as well.A Customs and Border Control spokesperson released a statement Monday night saying in part,