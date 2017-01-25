How to reach the newsroom, and various departments at WABC:
WABC-TV Main Station Number: 917.260.7000
Mailing Address:
7 Lincoln Square
New York, NY 10023
Closed Captioning Concerns:
Call Evelyn del Cerro, Operations Manager: 917.260.7132
Or click here to email us: WABC Closed Captioning
Have a Story Idea?
Call The News Desk:
917-260-7700
Click here to send photos and videos to Eyewitness News
Please include your name and phone number.
Advertisers:
About Advertising on ABC7 and abc7NY
-*-
Jobs at WABC-TV
WABC-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Any organization providing employment information or referrals may ask to receive our postings.
For more information, write to us at: WABC-TV, 7 Lincoln Square, New York, NY 10023, or email us at wabcjobs@abc.com.
-*-
2017 EEO Report
Internships with WABC-TV
About Internships With Us
Contact Our News Units:
7 On Your Side
Email 7 On Your Side
917.260.7697
The Investigators
1.877.TIP.NEWS (1.877.847.6397)
Email the Investigators
"Here and Now"
Email the Here and Now team
"Tiempo"
Contact: Ileana Riveros at 917.260.7652
or email the Tiempo team
"Viewpoint"
Email the Viewpoint Team
ABC7 Regional Coverage
New York: 917-260-7700
New Jersey: 201-372-8090
Eyewitness News and abc7ny:
Please email Eyewitness News using the form that is at the top of this page with any press releases, requests for coverage, etc.
To email abc7NY, Click here to pop up a mailto form addressed to abc7NY at abc.com
Community Events and Scheduling Eyewitness News Talent
Contact Saundra Thomas
917-260-7126
Email the Community Affairs Department
Contests and Promotions on WABC and abc7NY
Have a question about a contest or promotion on our site?
Contact us at:
WABC TV Promotions
