NEWS

Police officer and good Samaritan help rescue passenger from burning car

EMBED </>More News Videos

Officer Jeff Rodgers and a good Samaritan helped save the passenger from the burning vehicle. (Louisville Metro Police Department/Facebook)

A Louisville, Kentucky police officer helped rescue an unconscious passenger from a burning vehicle.

On February 2, Officer Jeff Rodgers responded to an accident involving a car that was on fire with two people trapped inside of the vehicle, according to a Facebook post from the Louisville Metro Police Department.

"When he arrived, a passerby who had stopped was in the process of pulling the unconscious driver from the vehicle. Officer Rodgers quickly jumped into action and with disregard for his own safety ran up to the burning vehicle and pulled the passenger from the vehicle and away from the wreckage."

After Rodgers and a good Samaritan rescued the second passenger, the car became engulfed in flames.

"If not for the quick thinking and actions by both Officer Rodgers and the Good Samaritan, more than likely neither occupant would have survived the accident," the police department wrote in the post. "Officer Rodgers and Mr. Boyer will be nominated for a life-saving award. You both make us very proud!"
Related Topics:
newspolicepolice officercar fireu.s. & worldgood samaritan
Load Comments
NEWS
19-year-old man fatally stabbed in Queens internet cafe
Obama administration reviewed Flynn's security clearance, Trump WH says
Treasury secretary can't guarantee middle class wouldn't pay more under tax plan
New span at Kosciuszko Bridge opens with light show Thursday night
Trump plans to renegotiate NAFTA, but may scrap it if 'fair deal' not reached
More News
Top Stories
Final farewell: Funeral held for FDNY firefighter William Tolley
Police: Captive woman found crying in pit in neighbor's shed
Standoff ends with suspected Delaware cop shooter dead
19-year-old man fatally stabbed in Queens internet cafe
Bayonne students walk out to protest 300 layoffs amid budget crisis
2 U.S. troops killed during fight with ISIS in Afghanistan
2 hurt after escalator malfunction inside WTC Oculus
Show More
11-year-old boy saves family by stabbing home intruder
New span at Kosciuszko Bridge opens with light show Thursday night
In tweetstorm, Trump takes aim at Dems on spending bill
Man identified as suspect Yankee Stadium in subway station stabbing
Amtrak's plans to update NY Penn over summer may lead to delays
More News
Top Video
11-year-old boy saves family by stabbing home intruder
Trump proposes dramatic tax cuts for companies, people
Cuomo orders extra officers to Suffolk Co. to combat murderous gang
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video