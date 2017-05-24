NEWS

Police: Correction officer's charged after gun goes off in Midtown bar

Sade Baderinwa has the story.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
An off-duty city correction officer has been charged after police said he accidentally fired a shot from his service weapon in a Manhattan bar.

Mario Carrillo, 56, an off-duty correction officer, was charged with assault and reckless endangerment.

Around midnight Wednesday, Carrillo and a woman were in Mamasita Bar & Grill on 10th Avenue in Midtown when his service weapon accidentally discharged, according to the New York City Police Department.

He was shot in the left finger. The 29-year-old woman he was with was shot in the foot.

Carrillo had been attempting to show her the weapon when it accidentally discharged, police said.

Both went to Bellevue Hospital with non-life threatening injuries; they were stable.

The incident is under investigation.
