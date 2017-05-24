An off-duty city correction officer has been charged after police said he accidentally fired a shot from his service weapon in a Manhattan bar.Mario Carrillo, 56, an off-duty correction officer, was charged with assault and reckless endangerment.Around midnight Wednesday, Carrillo and a woman were in Mamasita Bar & Grill on 10th Avenue in Midtown when his service weapon accidentally discharged, according to the New York City Police Department.He was shot in the left finger. The 29-year-old woman he was with was shot in the foot.Carrillo had been attempting to show her the weapon when it accidentally discharged, police said.Both went to Bellevue Hospital with non-life threatening injuries; they were stable.The incident is under investigation.