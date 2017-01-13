NEWS

Investigators in Baltimore work to find cause of fire that left 6 children dead
Elizabeth Hur reports on a devastating fire that is believed to have killed five children

By BRIAN WITTE
BALTIMORE --
Investigators are searching for clues for what started a Baltimore house fire that left six children dead.

The mother and three of her other children were able to escape the blaze early Thursday, but were hospitalized. Rep. Elijah Cummings says the mother is Katie Malone, a longtime staffer in his district office.

Neighbor Robert Spencer said he often saw children playing on the porch of the home. He said he looked out his window early Thursday to see the house in flames, but the fire was so big and hot he could not help them.

Six bodies were recovered from the home Thursday.

Officials say the children killed were two boys, ages 9 months and 2 years; 3-year-old twin girls; and two girls, ages 10 and 11.
