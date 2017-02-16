  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE AT 12:30 PM: President Trump announces new Labor Secretary pick
Washington court rules against florist in gay wedding case

Curt Freed, left, and his husband Robert Ingersoll smile after a hearing before Washington's Supreme Court, last year in Bellevue, Wash. (Elaine Thompson)

By RACHEL LA CORTE
OLYMPIA, Wash. --
The Washington state Supreme Court has ruled that a florist who refused to provide services for a same-sex wedding broke anti-discrimination laws.

The nine justices posted their unanimous ruling on Thursday. Barronelle Stutzman, a florist in Richland, Washington, had been fined by a lower court for denying service to a gay couple in 2013.

Stutzman had previously sold the couple flowers and knew they were gay but told them she couldn't provide flowers for their wedding because same-sex marriage was incompatible with her Christian beliefs.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson and the couple sued her, saying she broke state anti-discrimination and consumer protection laws, and the lower court agreed.
