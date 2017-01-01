NEWS

Crews clean up Times Square after millions celebrate the new year
EMBED </>More News Videos

Marcus Solis has a look at the Times Square cleanup on the morning after.

By
TIMES SQUARE Manhattan (WABC) --
An estimated one million people rang in the new year in Times Square as the ball dropped.

But after the big party came the big cleanup, as crews were out early Sunday morning to clear the streets.

By 7 a.m., sanitation workers were putting the finishing touches on the efforts that began just after the ball dropped.

235 workers hit the streets with 45 collection trucks and 60 backpack blowers, along with street sweepers and hand brooms to clear away the confetti.

The cleanup is a massive undertaking that last year picked up 44 tons of debris.
