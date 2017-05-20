Curtains close on Ringling Bros. at Nassau Coliseum Sunday

For 146 years Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey has been thrilling crowds with death defying acts and dazzling tricks involving a variety of exotic animals. However, it is the training and treatment of these animals that has had different animal rights groups up in arms.The circus has had several legal battles over the years with animal rights groups, and combined with declining sales, owners made the decision to close down the traveling circus for good.The close knit-group of over a hundred performers will disperse and join other circuses. Their last performance is at the Nassau Coliseum Sunday.Meanwhile, one final massive protest involving PETA and a group called 'Long Island Orchestrating for Nature' is being planned in conjunction with tomorrow's final curtain call.