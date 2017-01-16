NEWS

Dad who raised South Carolina teen abducted at birth speaks out
EMBED </>More News Videos

Diana Williams has the story. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Florida --
The 18-year-old girl who was kidnapped at birth reunited with her biological parents over the weekend, but the man who raised her said he was stunned to discover wasn't the birth father.

Charles Manigo spoke exclusively with ABC News, describing his unimaginable heartache.

"I named her, a name i had for years," he said. "Alexis Kelli. She was the love of my life."

Manigo said his then-girlfriend Gloria Williams told him she gave birth to their daughter while he was away, and they raised her together from the time she was a newborn. He even tattooed the name of his only child on his arm, the pair sharing custody after they split up in 2003 and celebrating milestones like the prom together.

And then, out of the blue, his world turned upside down.

"The person she called dad for 18 and a half years is not her dad," he said.

DNA testing uncovered the truth, that Alexis was in fact baby Kamayiah, snatched from a Florida hospital in 1998.

"The attention is overwhelming to her," Manigo said. "She's still processing everything. It's a shock to me. It's a bigger shock to her."

The 51-year-old Williams is behind bars, facing charges for the kidnapping. The case received national attention as the frantic search played out. Meanwhile, Manigo said he had no idea the child he was raising was taken from someone else.

He said that even though he's not Alexis' biological father, he'll always be there for her.

"It doesn't change any feelings I have for Alexis," he said. "The same love I had from the day I held her, to now, to 43 more years, she's my child. I can't cut that off. I won't cut it off."
Related Topics:
newskidnappingarrestbabyabduction
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Wife of Pulse Nightclub Gunman Arrested in San Francisco
Bodies of 6 Children, Including 9-Month-Old, Recovered at Baltimore House Fire
Trump to Meet With Martin Luther King Jr.'s Son Today
Wife of Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen arrested
Officials Warn of Repeating Syria 'Tragedies'
More News
Top Stories
Tentative deal reached between MTA, Transport Workers Union
Wife of Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen arrested
Teen survives crash by holding onto tree overnight; Friend dies
Nightclub shooting at Mexican resort near Cancun leaves 5 dead
Homeowner stops burglary from 7,000 miles away
Former pro wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dies at age 73
School bus rear-ends another bus in East Brunswick
Show More
Trumping Trump? Gov. Cuomo courts 'middle-class anger'
Search on for attackers after woman stabbed inside Queens home
Woman run over by mini school bus while crossing Brooklyn street
Trump lashes out at critics; Some Dems vow to skip inauguration
Report: Bernie Madoff capitalizing off of hot chocolate in prison
More News
Top Video
Tentative deal reached between MTA, Transport Workers Union
Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years
Suspect shot by police after chase on Long Island
Car and box truck crash on Sunrise Highway resulting in fatal fireball
More Video