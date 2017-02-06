Daring Staten Island dine-and-dash caught on camera

A daring dine and dash was caught on camera on Staten Island, and police are hoping the video will lead to arrests.The incident happened around 3 a.m. on New Year's Day at the Chinar Restaurant on Sand Lane.Authorities say a group of diners -- one man and three women -- racked up a $645, then left without paying.They were observed leaving the area in a silver SUV towards Father Capodanno Boulevard.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). All calls are strictly confidential.