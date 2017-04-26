EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1290384" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pennsylvania child-welfare authorities have shut down a day care center where a 3-month-old girl died on her first day.

The owner of a now-closed Pennsylvania day care has been charged over the death of a 3-month-old baby who was found unresponsive last year on her first day at the facility.Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli announced Tuesday that a grand jury approved child endangerment charges against Sharon Ballek, the owner of the now-closed Sharon's Day Care in Lehigh Township.In ordering the criminal probe, Morganelli noted regulators' concluded the girl was placed face down for her nap, a violation of day care regulations.McKenna Rose Felmly was found unresponsive after being left unsupervised for 25 minutes and was pronounced dead at a hospital.A coroner concluded the cause of death was "sudden unexpected infant death."A phone listing for Ballek rang unanswered Tuesday. No attorney information was available.