NEWS

Pennsylvania day care owner charged after baby dies on first day

EMBED </>More News Videos

The owner of a now-closed Pennsylvania day care has been charged over the death of a 3-month-old baby. (Gofundme.com)

EASTON, Pennsylvania --
The owner of a now-closed Pennsylvania day care has been charged over the death of a 3-month-old baby who was found unresponsive last year on her first day at the facility.

Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli announced Tuesday that a grand jury approved child endangerment charges against Sharon Ballek, the owner of the now-closed Sharon's Day Care in Lehigh Township.

In ordering the criminal probe, Morganelli noted regulators' concluded the girl was placed face down for her nap, a violation of day care regulations.

EMBED More News Videos

Pennsylvania child-welfare authorities have shut down a day care center where a 3-month-old girl died on her first day.



McKenna Rose Felmly was found unresponsive after being left unsupervised for 25 minutes and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A coroner concluded the cause of death was "sudden unexpected infant death."

A phone listing for Ballek rang unanswered Tuesday. No attorney information was available.
Related Topics:
newspa. newsbaby deathdaycareLehigh Township
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
House Freedom Caucus backs amended GOP health bill
Senators describe 'long and detailed' White House briefing on North Korea
Experts weigh in on impact of Trump's tax plan
What's in Trump's tax plan that promises 'massive' cuts
Delaware state trooper dies after being shot in convenience store parking lot
More News
Top Stories
11-year-old boy saves family by stabbing home intruder
Delaware trooper killed in Wawa shooting; suspect barricaded
Man kills infant daughter, himself on Facebook Live
'Superbug' fungus emerges as new menace in NY and NJ hospitals
Couple married 69 years dies 40 minutes apart
No jail time for truck driver in LI limo crash after guilty plea
Cuomo orders extra officers to Suffolk Co. to combat murderous gang
Show More
2 busted at JFK, accused of smuggling cocaine taped to body
NYPD officer in deadly crash charged with manslaughter
Yuck! Banned yak meat smuggled in sweaters at JFK Airport
Survivor testifies against ex-police officer in double-fatal DWI case
11 ex-employees sue Fox over alleged racial discrimination
More News
Top Video
Cuomo orders extra officers to Suffolk Co. to combat murderous gang
Cameras allow families to live-stream newborns from NICU
'Bachelor' Chris Soules arrested in deadly Iowa crash
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video