SOUTHAMPTON, Long Island (WABC) --Two day-care workers have been acquitted after they were accused of hurting a child in their care on Long Island.
Former Side by Side Child Care employees Kathleen Culver and Sarah Dawber were both acquitted of charges of endangering the welfare of a child. The written decision was received Wednesday after a bench trial in November.
"I want to move forward with my life and I'm grateful that so many people stood behind me during this difficult time," said Culver in a written statement.
In 2015, the parents of a 15-month-old girl said she was abused at the center and filed a lawsuit. They claimed staff slammed their daughter around and force fed her in a high chair.
The center in Southampton was shut down.
At Dawber's arraignment in 2015, she pleaded not guilty. Her attorney said the claims were made up by an emotionally disturbed former employee.