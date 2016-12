Two day-care workers have been acquitted after they were accused of hurting a child in their care on Long Island.Former Side by Side Child Care employees Kathleen Culver and Sarah Dawber were both acquitted of charges of endangering the welfare of a child. The written decision was received Wednesday after a bench trial in November."I want to move forward with my life and I'm grateful that so many people stood behind me during this difficult time," said Culver in a written statement.In 2015, the parents of a 15-month-old girl said she was abused at the center and filed a lawsuit. They claimed staff slammed their daughter around and force fed her in a high chair.The center in Southampton was shut down.At Dawber's arraignment in 2015, she pleaded not guilty. Her attorney said the claims were made up by an emotionally disturbed former employee.