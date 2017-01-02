NEWS

Death of woman at Bayonne public housing project labelled suspicious

BAYONNE, New Jersey --
Prosecutors say the death of a 69-year-old woman whose body was found in a building at a Bayonne public housing project is considered suspicious.

The body was found early Sunday in a third-floor unit of the building at East 50th Street and Avenue E.

But the victim's name and other details about the death have not been disclosed by Hudson County prosecutors.

Neighbors who live near the unit where the woman was found told The Jersey Journal that they didn't hear anything and didn't know the people who lived in the unit.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
