Coast Guard continues search for missing plane passengers after debris found

Lucy Yang has the story.

MIAMI, Florida (WABC) --
A Coast Guard official said authorities have found debris from the same kind of plane that went down near the Bahamas with four people on board, including two young children and a prominent New York businesswoman.

Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Kelly said Wednesday the search for any survivors continues east of the island of Eleuthera.

The plane was traveling from Puerto Rico to Florida Tuesday when air traffic control in Miami lost contact with the twin-engine MU-2B aircraft. On board were businesswoman Jennifer Blumin and her 3-year-old and 4-year-old sons and pilot Nathan Ulrich of New Hampshire.

The Coast Guard on Wednesday said parts they recovered from the debris field belong to a MU-2B aircraft, the same type of plane that disappeared.



A mechanic, who previously worked on the plane carrying the group, is examining the parts to determine whether they're from the specific plane. The Coast Guard remains on site.


Blumin was founder and CEO of Skylight Group, which provides event space around New York City, specializing in the fashion industry. The company confirmed she and members of her family were on the plane in a statement.
"Her family is working with investigators and we politely ask that you respect their privacy at this time," the company said.

Their plane was at about 24,000 feet when air traffic control lost contact. "There's no indication of significant adverse weather at the time," said Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Kelly, a Coast Guard spokesman.

The area is commonly known as the Bermuda Triangle.

The USCG released this photo of the plane:


Blumin owned the plane through a consulting company, according to New York state and aviation records.
The family's TriBeCa loft is listed for sale. Eyewitness News is told that they moved out several months ago. The broker on Tuesday was unaware of the lost plane.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
