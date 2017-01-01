BREAKING VIDEO: crowds enter Second Ave subway at 96th St for inaugural ride pic.twitter.com/KNFyH6WEbJ — Kristin Thorne (@KristinThorne) January 1, 2017

And it's off! A project decades in the making, the Second Avenue subway is on the move for the first time.New Yorkers' long wait to take a subway under Manhattan's far Upper East Side ended Sunday, when a stretch of the new Second Avenue line opened to the public at noon.Governor Andrew Cuomo and other state and city leaders were on the inaugural ride up to 96th Street on New Year's Eve.The governor had made the New Year's Day opening a priority in recent weeks.At the ceremonial ride Saturday, he described the importance of meeting the New Year's deadline as a matter of pride."We needed to get this done on deadline because we're New York and when we set the deadline, we're going to get it done," he said. "We needed to show people that government works, and we can still do big things and great things and we can still get them done."It is hard to imagine that this is the culmination of a plan proposed first in the 1920s. However, the rails to get here wasn't a smooth ride for people who live in the area.Wo's Tailoring has been on Second Avenue for years, but some still think they are a new business."No one sees us, even people find us online, they say 'where are you located?' When we tell them, they say 'I live in the neighborhood, but where are you?'" says Shielia Xie.Xie can only imagine what it will mean for her business now that customers can see them from the street.The same goes for Trend Dimer a few doors down."They say it looks so different, so clean, and we are excited, too," says Manager Nicanor Gonzalez.Ten years of construction along Second Avenue all for a shiny new subway stop - it's been tough."It was really slow, like 50 percent of the business," Gonzalez adds.All the hazards of construction are almost forgotten at the sight of new pavement and better access to the subway."The nice change is right in front of my building, they put out trees, we had porta potties there for a few years, and the trees are much prettier," says resident Micki Avedon.The area feels like a new neighborhood, giving business and people who live in the area plenty to celebrate.The nearly 2-mile segment adds stations along Second Avenue at 96th, 86th and 72nd streets and a new connection to an existing subway line at 63rd Street.Seen as crucial to alleviating congestion in the nation's biggest subway system, it is on a line expected to carry about 200,000 riders a day. The entire system transports about 5.6 million riders on an average weekday.The city's transportation board first envisioned a Second Avenue subway in 1929, but the stock market crash and the Great Depression derailed the plan.Ground was broken in 1972, but a fiscal crisis in the city slammed the brakes on the project again. The project finally got into high gear when major tunneling work began in 2007.The $4.4 billion section opening Sunday was initially supposed to be completed in 2013. Delays stemmed partly from concerns about construction noise.Next, the line is slated to expand north into East Harlem. No date has been set for starting that phase of construction.