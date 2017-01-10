NEWS

Deer rescued from frozen Connecticut river
Police and wildlife officials rescue a trapped deer in Connecticut

SIMSBURY, Conn. --
A deer has been rescued after being trapped for hours on a frozen river in Simsbury.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says coyotes chased the deer onto the thin ice covering the Farmington River.

Animal Control Officer Mark Rudewicz says the deer had to pull itself out of the water at one point on Monday. It then moved toward the edge of the river and became stuck with its legs split.

Members of an animal rights group tossed dirt onto the ice to help the deer get its footing.

Video shows a rescuer later crawl onto the ice, throw a sheet over the deer's head and hold tightly to the animal as both are pulled back to the riverbank.
