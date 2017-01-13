  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Funeral for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
NEWS

Deicing fluid may be cause of sick flight attendants in San Jose
EMBED </>More News Videos

Officials responded to reports of a potential hazmat situation at Mineta San Jose International Airport Thursday after an Alaskan Airlines flight said attendants had fallen ill on board. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. --
First responders raced to the tarmac at Mineta San Jose International Airport Thursday after flight attendants on an Alaska Airlines plane got sick. Officials from the airline say the substance is believed to be residue from deicing, and that the materials are non-toxic.

A large emergency response met Alaska flight 322 from Seattle. The San Jose fire department got the call about an inbound plane with a problem just before 6:30 p.m. Officials say the plane has been taken out of service.

"We believed it to be a hazardous materials incident because there were some flight crew members who were feeling ill on board the aircraft," said Mitch Matlow of the SJFD.

Three flight attendants reported having symptoms in flight. One was taken to the hospital.

"One of them was talking about, he felt for ten minutes, he felt like his chest, something was wrong with him for ten minutes," said passenger Dean Bettis. "He felt woozy or something like that."

The fire department, Alaska Airlines and the airport are working together to determine what made the attendants sick.

"At this moment, we still don't know what the material was that the flight crew was exposed to, but apparently the exposure took place before passengers got on board," said Matlow.

The official cause may be under investigation, but passengers told ABC7 News the pilot made an announcement, offering an explanation.

Glynn, a passenger who wanted to be identified only by his first name, said, "The deicing fluid they put on in Seattle created some kind of powder that got in the air system. They were checking it out."

None of the 181 passengers on board reported getting sick.

Related Topics:
newshealthhazmatillnessairlinealaska airlinesfirefighterspoliceSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Ex-'Melrose Place' actress to be resentenced in fatal drunken driving crash
Obama Administration Ending 'Wet Foot, Dry Foot' Policy for Cubans
Trump Team Discussing Ivanka Trump Proposal on Capitol Hill
Taxi crashes into tree in Rye
More News
Top Stories
A final goodbye for hero NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
Woman playing dominoes shot in neck in Bronx; no one in custody
Three rob would-be Good Samaritan who stopped to help with car
Dead whale washes ashore in Flushing Bay, at end of airport runway
Bush daughters give Obama sisters advice
Taxi crashes into tree in Rye
'Couldn't save them:' 6 kids die in Baltimore house fire
Show More
VIDEO: Girl struck by out-of-control driver in Brooklyn
Cross Bronx, Major Deegan reopen after retaining wall collapse
Obama awards Joe Biden Presidential Medal of Freedom
NYPD: 12-year-old pulls gun on classmate over chicken nuggets
Dad says pre-K student molested his 4-year-old daughter
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Dead whale washes ashore in Flushing Bay, at end of airport runway
VIDEO: Girl struck by out-of-control driver in Brooklyn
Cross Bronx, Major Deegan reopen after retaining wall collapse
More Video