Delta grounds domestic flights due to 'automation issues'

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --Delta Airlines has grounded all domestic flights Sunday night due to automation issues, the FAA reports.
Delta apologizes to customers for the inconvenience and will provide updates as they become available on https://t.co/QS4ugj8hOa.— Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017
Video posted on Twitter shows passengers at a terminal at LaGuardia at a standstill as they wait for the outage to end.
#delta .@Delta #Deltadown the seen at LGA check-in. pic.twitter.com/Uy7RVwWgAl— Robb W (@rengle112) January 30, 2017
Delta Airlines posted a statement on their website regarding the outage, saying:
Delta teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on the ground. Flights in the air remain unaffected. Delta apologizes to customers for the inconvenience.
