Delta grounds domestic flights due to 'automation issues'

Delta apologizes to customers for the inconvenience and will provide updates as they become available on https://t.co/QS4ugj8hOa. — Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017

Delta Airlines has grounded all domestic flights Sunday night due to automation issues, the FAA reports.Video posted on Twitter shows passengers at a terminal at LaGuardia at a standstill as they wait for the outage to end.Delta Airlines posted a statement on their website regarding the outage, saying:Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest developments.