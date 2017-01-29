NEWS

Delta grounds domestic flights due to 'automation issues'

(Mark Lennihan)

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --
Delta Airlines has grounded all domestic flights Sunday night due to automation issues, the FAA reports.


Video posted on Twitter shows passengers at a terminal at LaGuardia at a standstill as they wait for the outage to end.


Delta Airlines posted a statement on their website regarding the outage, saying:
Delta teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on the ground. Flights in the air remain unaffected. Delta apologizes to customers for the inconvenience.

Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest developments.
Related Topics:
newsdeltaairline industryairlineEast ElmhurstNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Newark man arrested for attacking bishop during mass honoring Roberto Clemente
Lawyers Around the Country Work to Counter Trump's Immigration Order
Trump Defends Order as Protests Surge Across the Country
Trump Defends Travel Ban: 'This Is About Terror and Keeping Our Country Safe'
More News
Top Stories
Sen. Schumer calls on President Trump to reverse executive order on immigration
Tens of thousands gather in Battery Park demanding end to President Trump travel ban
Airbnb is offering free housing for refugees
Here's what President Trump's immigration executive order means
Newark man arrested for attacking bishop during mass honoring Roberto Clemente
Police: Woman throws girl, 5, on tracks as NJ Transit train approaches
Detectives believe body found in Washington Heights is missing mom
Show More
1 US service member killed, 3 wounded in Yemen raid aimed at al-Qaida
Actress Mary Tyler Moore laid to rest in Connecticut
Ikea issues beach chair recall due to severed finger injuries
Trump Gives Former Breitbart Chief Bannon Seat at Security Council Principals Meetings
Federal judge bars deportations under Trump's travel ban
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
More Photos