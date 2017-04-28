AIR TRAVEL

Delta passenger removed from flight for using bathroom before takeoff

A Wisconsin man was removed from a Delta Air Lines flight after using the bathroom against crew instructions shortly before takeoff.

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin --
A Wisconsin man was removed from a Delta Air Lines flight after using the bathroom against crew instructions shortly before takeoff.

Kima Hamilton, 39, said he urgently needed to use the bathroom April 18 while on a Milwaukee-bound plane in Atlanta.

Hamilton said takeoff was delayed and he had asked a flight attendant for permission to use the lavatory while the plane sat of the tarmac for 30 minutes, but was denied.

When Mother Nature took over, Hamilton said he got up, quickly used the restroom and returned to his seat.

Cellphone video recorded by another passenger shows two Delta agents asked Hamilton to de-board so they could discuss the matter further.

"We need to speak with you. Follow me to the front desk, so we can discuss," one attendant said. "We are pulled out of the rotation, so now we are inconveniencing more people."

"I need more information sir. I haven't done anything. I've paid for this ticket. I have to get home. The plane is going to leave and I won't get back to my kids," Hamilton said in the video. "I don't understand why I have to get off the plane because I had to use the restroom."

Hamilton refused. The crew emptied the aircraft and allowed everyone back on, except Hamilton.

Delta said it is imperative passengers comply with crew instructions, especially at critical points of takeoff and landing.

Hamilton said FBI agents met him at the gate, but didn't arrest him. He got a partial refund but said it wasn't enough to cover another ticket.

ABC News contributed to this report.
