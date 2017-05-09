NEWS

Demonstrators protest Paul Ryan's visit to Harlem charter school

Dave Evans has more from Harlem. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Harlem Tuesday to protest House speaker Paul Ryan's visit to the Success Academy charter school.

Demonstrators are not happy with the invitation to the school, which Ivanka Trump visited in February. It is run by Eva Moskowitz, who met with President Donald Trump after his inauguration to discuss the possibility of her becoming education secretary.

About 200 to 300 protesters congregated on 118th Street, across the street from the school, which was founded in 2006 and now has 34 locations and 9,000 students across the city. The demonstrations, whoever, were in response to the vote in the House of Representatives repealing and replacing much of the Affordable Care Act.

The vote forced through by Republicans kills much of Obamacare, and protesters were chanting things like "Health care for all, not just for Paul," and "Paul Ryan, you will pay."

The issue has become a catalyst for Democrats across the country who are upset with President Trump regarding some of the actions he has taken and especially about the health care vote and how it could leave millions of Americans with no coverage.

"I'm here for my friends, my children, my family, my neighbors, every American," protester Janie Willis said. "My heart is breaking."

"New York hates Paul Ryan, and I hope he hears us loud and clear," Jackie Sheeler said.

Neither Ryan nor Moskowitz is expected to make any public statement after the visit.
