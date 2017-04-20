NEWS

Disturbing video of group attacking teen at Luna Park in Coney Island

Josh Einiger has the story.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Disturbing video shows a teenager pummeled by a group of young people in Brooklyn.

The video that's now attracted the attention of the NYPD shows a violent attack at a Brooklyn landmark with screams reverberating through Luna Park.


"They're like locusts through the cornfield," said Curtis Sliwa, Guardian Angels. "So they knock this one guy out, bam down he goes. Then they start stomping him."

Sliwa's Guardian Angels, along with police, were patrolling Coney Island when the attack began on a gorgeous Easter Sunday.

Sliwa claims the video was recorded by one of the attackers.

"We just took, we took the phone and we downloaded it," Sliwa said. "And he said, 'You can't take my phone,' we said, 'Well, go ahead call the police.' 'Oh, I ain't calling the police. I'm not a snitch.'"

The victim wound up in the hospital with a punctured lung, but cops said the attack was not random.

They also said it was unrelated to a frantic stampede about two hours later, when people thought they heard gunfire and ran for their lives. Police said there were no gunshots.

"Our security team has launched a review of all security protocols both inside the park and in surrounding areas. The Coney Island community is deeply disturbed by these events and we will continue working with the city to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment," said a Luna Park statement.

"It's not about terrorism internationally. It's not a place where ISIS or al Qaeda's going to attack us, but domestic terrorists come in all different forms," Sliwa said. "And they cannot rule Coney Island the way they rule Rikers Island now."
