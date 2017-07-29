Doctor in labor delivers patient's baby

While preparing to give birth to a baby of her own, a Kentucky OBGYN found herself jumping into action to deliver another patient's baby.Dr. Amanda Hess was at the hospital to have her own labor induced on Sunday. That's when she heard another soon-to-be mom, screaming from another hospital room.The doctor on-call that night was out of the building on his break, but Dr. Hess says there was no time to wait, so she got out of her hospital bed to help."She was just glad to be able to get to push and have the baby out and not have to wait any longer," she said.Dr. Hess helped the woman deliver a healthy baby, and a short time later welcomed her own baby girl into the world.