DOT will use cameras on 23rd Street to keep bus lanes clear in Manhattan

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Beginning on Monday, January 9th the Department of Transportation will issue a camera violation for any vehicle caught traveling on the M23 bus route.

The DOT has already activated cameras along ten NYC bus routes. It is an attempt to reduce the travel times for over hundreds of thousands of commuters by clearing the bus lanes.

M23 Select Bus Service runs crosstown on 23rd Street.

Everyday 2.5 million commuters ride on NYC buses.

Signs indicate when the cameras are in operation and the laws will be enforced.

The violations are issued against the vehicle, not the driver, so points will not be not deducted from the driver's licenses.

Cameras are already in place on the following routes:

Bx12, along the Fordham Road SBS corridor
M15, along the First Avenue and Second Avenue SBS corridors
M34, along the 34th Street SBS corridor
M60, along the 125th Street SBS corridor
B44, along the Nostrand Avenue and Rogers Avenue SBS corridor
S79, along the Hylan Boulevard-Richmond Avenue SBS corridor
Q44, along the Main Street-Sutphin Boulevard SBS corridor
Bx41, along Webster Avenue
B46, along Utica Avenue, Broadway and Malcom X Boulevard

Other routes will eventually be added and the NYPD will enforce the violations.
