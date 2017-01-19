Dozens of units burglarized at self storage facilities in New Jersey

Police investigating 43 storage units broken into overnight. Public Storage facility located Rt 1 near Deans Ln. Info call 732-329-4646 pic.twitter.com/zxghP80VBf — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) January 19, 2017

Authorities are investigating after dozens of storage units were burglarized at two facilities in New Jersey.Police say the first incident happened between 5 p.m. on Jan. 10th and 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 11th at J&M Self Storage on Oak Tree Road in Edison.Padlocks on 50 units in two buildings were cut, and the units were burglarized.It is not yet clear exactly what was taken.Police are looking at surveillance video. So far there are no suspects.Also, police in South Brunswick say over 40 storage units were broken into Wednesday night:"I'm slowly getting my things out to move to another location," said theft victim Amanda Kestyus.It took her just one day to decide to make several trips to her public storage unit on Route 1 to haul all of her stored belongings away, after management there got in touch with her and told her the bad news."They said yours was one of the units broken into, seems nothing was stolen," she said. "South Brunswick is a good town, if something's getting broken into in broad daylight in this highway, I want out."South Brunswick police say it was actually too easy for thieves to access the property Wednesday. They say the rolling front gate was broken, opening and closing on its own."The next morning someone came, saw the office broken into and damage," said South Brunswick Police Detective Dennis Yuhasz.Along with 43 storage units, pilfered.