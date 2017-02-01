NEWS

New Jersey driver backs into street lamp that lands in back seat of car

(South Brunswick Police Department)

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in New Jersey are reminding drivers to always look behind them after a potentially-deadly accident in South Brunswick.

Tncident happened on Somerset Court around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver backed into the street light, which detached and landed in the back seat of the car.

No one was injured.
Related Topics:
newscrashaccidentSouth Brunswick
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
NY attorney general sues Spectrum over speed claims
Boyfriend charged with killing woman, stuffing body in trunk
Missing woman's body found inside car trunk
Police: Worker at Staten Island school sold drugs during lunch break
More News
Top Stories
Multiple cars crash in fiery wreck on LIE
Boyfriend charged with killing woman, stuffing body in trunk
Doctor blocked from returning home sues President Trump
Woman gets snake stuck in ear
Police: Worker at Staten Island school sold drugs during lunch break
GOP suspends Senate rules to advance Trump nominations
NY attorney general sues Spectrum over speed claims
Show More
Infant died of starvation after parents' overdose deaths
Grammy artist convicted of sex assault to be freed
2 million patio chairs sold at Home Depot recalled
Donations providing new bath for boy with excruciating skin disorder
Man accused of calling threats into Long Island Shop Rite
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
More Photos