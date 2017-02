A driver was arrested after crashing through the front window of a 7-Eleven in Patchogue Friday morning.The SUV hit the front window of the store at 286 West Roe Blvd., just after 1 a.m.No one in the store was injured.The driver was charged with driving with ability impaired by drugs and reckless endangerment.The window was boarded up and the store is open for business.