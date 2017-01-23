NEWS

Driver facing charges after SUV jumps curb and hits teen in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Lucy Yang has the exclusive video from Greenpoint.

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A Brooklyn man is facing charges after an SUV jumped a curb in Brooklyn Sunday night and struck a teenager.

39-year-old Guo Lu of Brooklyn is charged with reckless endangerment and moving from a lane unsafely.

Police say Lu tried to drive around another car by Greenpoint Avenue and Manhattan Ave. in Greenpoint.

The Porsche crossed the double yellow line, struck another vehicle, lost control and crashed onto the sidewalk, striking a 14-year-old boy.

The victim taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.
newsaccidentteenGreenpointNew York City
