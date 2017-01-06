#BREAKING: multiple victims in violent head-on crash on Boston Road in Allerton section of the #Bronx. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/1ALoNMZfUJ — Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) January 6, 2017

A driver fled the scene of a Bronx crash that killed his backseat passenger and seriously injured at least four others.The Toyota Camry, southbound on Boston Road in the Allerton section, crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic just after 9 p.m. Thursday.It crossed the center line and struck a northbound minivan. The force of the impact sent the vehicles into an unoccupied parked car.The driver of the Toyota fled the crash on foot.His 21-year-old backseat passenger was pronounced dead at Jacobi Medical Center.Three others in the vehicle had to be extricated by the FDNY and were taken to the hospital in critical condition, although their injuries are not life threatening.The 47-year-old driver of the minivan was also taken to Jacobi Medical Center for non life threatening injuries.