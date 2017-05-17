Police in New Jersey say a driver had to be rescued after a dump truck overturned and spilled a load of stone and debris on top of her car.The truck was headed south on Route 539 in Manchester Township on Monday afternoon when it hit the driver's side of a Nissan as it was making a left turn, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway.After hitting signs and trees, the truck overturned onto the Nissan's roof and spilled its load onto the car.Police say the car's driver, 24-year-old Andrea Penna of Whiting, was trapped underneath stone and debris as the roof collapsed on top of her.Rescuers extricated her, and she was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The passenger of the car was able to get out on her own.The car's passenger and the driver of the truck sustained non-life threatening injuries.State police, state department of corrections employees and other motorists stopped to dig the car out.The roadway was closed for several hours during the rescue, investigation and subsequent clean-up.The crash is under investigation.