#BREAKING: multiple victims in violent head-on crash on Boston Road in Allerton section of the #Bronx. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/1ALoNMZfUJ — Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) January 6, 2017

Police found a 21-year-old driver at Jacobi Medical Center, where he went for treatment following a hit-and-run crash in the Bronx.The Toyota Camry, southbound on Boston Road in the Allerton section, crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic just after 9 p.m. Thursday. It struck a northbound minivan. The force of the impact sent the vehicles into an unoccupied parked car.His 21-year-old backseat passenger was pronounced dead at Jacobi Medical Center.The driver fled the scene on foot. He was taken into custody Friday morning, and is being held on suspicion of drunk driving. Other charges are pending.Three others in the vehicle had to be extricated by the FDNY and were taken to the hospital in critical condition, although their injuries are not life threatening.The 47-year-old driver of the minivan was also taken to Jacobi Medical Center for non life threatening injuries.