Charges have been upgraded against two men charged in connection with the murder of a Connecticut man who was killed after a night of partying in New York City last November.James Rackover, 26, and Lawrence Dilione, 28, are now facing second degree murder charges in the death of 26-year-old Joseph "Joey" Comunale. They were initially only charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence A third man is also facing charges in the case. Prosecutors charged 29-year-old Max Gemma with hindering prosecution.Comunale, a Hofstra grad, attended a party at Rackover's apartment on Nov. 13, where police said he was stabbed 15 times in the chest during an argument.His father reported him missing the next day, and his body was found in a wooded area down the Jersey Shore in Oceanport two days later.