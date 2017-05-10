JOEY COMUNALE

Duo now facing upgraded murder charges in Upper East Side party killing

James Rackover (left) and Lawrence Dilione (right) were arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom.

Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Charges have been upgraded against two men charged in connection with the murder of a Connecticut man who was killed after a night of partying in New York City last November.

James Rackover, 26, and Lawrence Dilione, 28, are now facing second degree murder charges in the death of 26-year-old Joseph "Joey" Comunale. They were initially only charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

A third man is also facing charges in the case. Prosecutors charged 29-year-old Max Gemma with hindering prosecution.


Comunale, a Hofstra grad, attended a party at Rackover's apartment on Nov. 13, where police said he was stabbed 15 times in the chest during an argument.

RELATED: Timeline reveals details in murder of missing man in Manhattan


His father reported him missing the next day, and his body was found in a wooded area down the Jersey Shore in Oceanport two days later.

Click here for more stories about Joey Comunale's murder.
Related Topics:
newsjoey comunalemurder
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
JOEY COMUNALE
3rd man charged in connection with murder at UES apartment
Suspect charged in connection to murder of CT man due in court
Connecticut man murdered on UES laid to rest
Wake held for Connecticut man murdered on UES
More joey comunale
NEWS
ANALYSIS: In firing Comey, Trump creates Watergate-level crisis of confidence
Signal problems causing issues with LIRR, NJ Transit, Amtrak
Historians hear echoes of Watergate's Saturday Night Massacre in Comey's firing
White House says Trump did not prompt DOJ review of Comey
More News
Top Stories
Signal problems causing issues with LIRR, NJ Transit, Amtrak
Exclusive: BMWs mysteriously bursting into flames
'I want this guy to get caught' - Mom describes attack on teen daughter
Wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman killed in crash
Woman told to 'pee in cup' on United Airlines flight
Body discovered in water in Central Park; 2nd in 2 days
Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin of 'Rob and Big' dead at 45
Show More
Construction company owner charged in fatal wall collapse
Timeline in horrific Penn State fraternity death
Police: Pizzeria worker busted selling coke in parking lot
DeVos booed speaking at historically black university
Person killed, 2 deputies hurt in Trenton; standoff underway
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
More Photos