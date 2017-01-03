E-BOOKS

Edison, New Jersey elementary school reopens, three years after being destroyed by fire

The James Monroe Elementary School reopened Tuesday.

By
EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) --
The new James Monroe Elementary School in Edison reopened Tuesday morning as the elementary school that was burned to the ground rose from the ashes.

The original 50-year-old school building was destroyed by a fire started by a custodian's discarded cigarette in March 2014.

The new school was built at the same location at 7 Sharp Road.

Since the fire, students have been attending classes at the old St. Cecelia's School building in Iselin, N.J., which closed in 2012.

Police said the fire was sparked when custodian Jerome Higgins tossed an unfinished cigarette into a trash.

Higgins was issued a summons accusing him of smoking in a public building, a disorderly persons offense.

Dozens of firefighters battled the blaze for about three hours before it was brought under control.

Students at James Monroe Elementary School in Edison returned to class Tuesday in their brand new building, almost three years after the fire.

The first day back from winter break was the first time they were going to class in the rebuilt school that replaces the one destroyed.

"They were so fired up this morning. They are usually in a slump after Christmas break, they are grateful for what they have." said the school's principal Lynda Zapoticzny.

On March 22, 2104, the school's custodian discarded a cigarette that was still lit. It smoldered, then ignited an inferno overnight.

Students spent the last two years learning at a shuttered school building in Iselin. Now they're back at a vastly improved school.

"We are in a gym we didn't have before," said Superintendent Richard O'Malley. "The school was 50 years old, we just went up."

There are two levels now to accommodate 450 kids. Besides the new gym, there's a cafeteria and a library. And they're grateful that a once outside wall of the old school was saved.

"When it burned my son was in the 4th grade," said one parent. "He saw everything as a little kid. It's nice to come back here."

This was a homecoming shared by the entire neighborhood and the first day back inside was a sigh of relief.
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newsnew jerseyfireedisonEdison
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
E-BOOKS
Teen with autism creates comic book available online
Emergency update needed for Kindle devices
Here are deals Amazon is offering for its 20th anniversary
See the Christian film that wants to be the anti-'Fifty Shades of Grey'
J.K. Rowling publishing new 'Harry Potter' story on Halloween
More e-books
NEWS
Hillary, Bill Clinton to Attend Trump's Inauguration
Exclusive: Victim slashed in Manhattan mugging speaks out
Principal: Girl killed by stray bullet was 'shining star'
Everything You Need to Know About the Office of Congressional Ethics
More News
Top Stories
Teacher fatally struck by SUV, school bus in hit and run
Father, son rescued after crash leaves live wires on car
Ford cancels plan for $1.6B plant in Mexico; adding 700 jobs in U.S.
Twin pulls fallen dresser off his brother
Customer asks for special request during food order delivery
Exclusive: Victim slashed in Manhattan mugging speaks out
Principal: Girl killed by stray bullet was 'shining star'
Show More
New video released in deadly Queens hit and run
GOP scraps plan to gut ethics office as new Congress convenes
Staten Island woman of 'leash couple' fame missing
Gov. Cuomo calls for free tuition at NY public colleges
Family Sues Apple, Claims FaceTime Distracted Driver in Fatal Crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
More Photos