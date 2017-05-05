A federal judge in Brooklyn has set an April 2018 trial date for Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.Guzman answered a judge's questions through an interpreter Friday, and spent half the hearing looking across the courtroom at his wife, who smiled and waved to him as she entered.Guzman returned to a courtroom Friday, a day after a judge rejected his request to be allowed in the general inmate population.The 59-year-old defendant, famous for twice escaping from prison in Mexico, lost his bid to relax the terms of his confinement at a lower Manhattan lockup when U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan concluded that solitary confinement was appropriate.Cogan said the U.S. government had good justifications for applying tough jail conditions on a man who escaped twice, including once through a mile-long tunnel stretching from the shower in his cell. But Cogan relaxed the restrictions known as Special Administrative Measures enough for Guzman to communicate with his wife through written questions and answers.His lawyers said in a statement that it was "devastating" for Guzman and his wife that they will not be allowed jail visits.They also complained that glass separated them from their client during meetings, hindering communications. The matter will be investigated, said the judge.Guzman was brought to the U.S. in January to face charges that he oversaw a multi-billion dollar international drug trafficking operation responsible for murders and kidnappings. He has pleaded not guilty.He has remained in a 20-by-12-foot cell for 23 hours a day in a wing of the Metropolitan Correctional Center that often is used to house high-risk inmates including terrorists.