NEWS

Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman returns to court in drug case

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN --
Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is returning to a Brooklyn courtroom Friday, a day after a judge rejected his request to be allowed in the general inmate population.

The 59-year-old defendant famous for twice escaping from prison in Mexico lost his bid Thursday to relax the terms of his confinement at a lower Manhattan lockup when U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan concluded that solitary confinement was appropriate.

Cogan said the U.S. government had good justifications for applying tough jail conditions on a man who escaped twice, including once through a mile-long tunnel stretching from the shower in his cell. But Cogan relaxed the restrictions known as Special Administrative Measures enough for Guzman to communicate with his wife through written questions and answers.

His lawyers said in a statement that it was "devastating" for Guzman and his wife that they will not be allowed jail visits.

Guzman was brought to the U.S. in January to face charges that he oversaw a multi-billion dollar international drug trafficking operation responsible for murders and kidnappings. He has pleaded not guilty.

He has remained in a 20-by-12-foot cell for 23 hours a day in a wing of the Metropolitan Correctional Center that often is used to house high-risk inmates including terrorists.

The U.S. government has said severe restrictions are necessary for Guzman in part because he used coded messages, bribes and other means to continue operating his drug empire from behind bars and arrange escapes.
Related Topics:
newsel chapodrug bustillegal drugsNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
79-year-old man killed in Greenwich Village fire
Police arrest alleged bedroom intruder near Rutgers University
Family of boy killed on waterslide to get $20M in settlements
1st-ever Andean Bear in NY makes debut at Queens Zoo
How the new Trumpcare bill could affect health care consumers
More News
Top Stories
Police: German tourist beaten, sexually assaulted in Harlem
US service member killed in Somalia
Transgender woman found in Midtown dies
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Windswept washout Friday
79-year-old man killed in Greenwich Village fire
Delta apologizes after California family booted from flight
New report: Aaron Hernandez cited Bible passage in suicide
Show More
Police arrest alleged bedroom intruder near Rutgers University
'Blind Side' NFL player accused in Uber driver assault
MUGSHOTS: Ex-pro basketball player charged in heroin bust
Video: Street vendor viciously beaten in attack at his stand
Dozens of dogs rescued from 'filthy' puppy mill
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
More Photos