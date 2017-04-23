NEWS

Elderly couple struck and killed by alleged drunk driver in Massapequa Park

EMBED </>More News Videos

Kristin Thorne has details on an accident that killed a couple on Long Island.

CeFaan Kim
MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) --
A man is under arrest on drunk driving charges after a married couple was struck and killed on a road in Massapequa Park Saturday night.

The two were attempting to cross Merrick Road on foot just east of Park Boulevard at about 8:10 p.m. when they were struck by an eastbound 2015 Ford Explorer driven by John Hartwig, 63, of Massapequa, according to police.

The victims, both 77 years old, were taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police say Hartwig was found to have been driving in an intoxicated condition and was arrested at the scene.

He is charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

The victims have been identified as Barbara and Melvyn Glickman from Melville.



Hartwig, the owner of McQuade's Bar in Lynbrook, registered a .13 blood alcohol reading at the scene, police said.

He was charged in 2000 with driving with ability impaired by alcohol.

Hartwig will post $400,000 bond or $200,000 cash to be released, and is due back in court May 12th.
Related Topics:
newsaccidentpedestrian struckpedestrian injuredcrashMassapequa
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Tiempo on April 23, 2017: Part 1
Tiempo on April 23, 2017: Part 2
Tiempo on April 23, 2017: Part 3
Tiempo on April 23, 2017: Part 4
NJ police officer charged in sexual assault case involving 2 teens
More News
Top Stories
Police hunt suspect in Bronx robberies, stabbing of livery driver
ABC News poll: 96 percent of Trump voters say they'd do it again
College student killed in bizarre accident during track meet
April the giraffe becomes cash cow for tiny NY zoo
NJ police officer charged in sexual assault case involving 2 teens
'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran dies at 56
Pedestrian dead after being struck by cab on Upper East Side
Show More
Salmonella threat prompts recall of jalapeño potato chips
VIDEO: Passengers defend mother allegedly hit by flight attendant
Burglars break into Long Island home, rob teen at gunpoint
Schumer calls for boost in communication after Penn Station stampede
French Consulate on UES evacuated after false bomb threat
More News
Top Video
Top cop on DOJ's 'soft on crime' claim: 'My blood began to boil'
Monster Jam rolls into Nassau Coliseum
Subway service close to normal, but outage cause unknown
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video