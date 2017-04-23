Police say John Hartwig, co-ownes bar on #LongIsland, was driving drunk, killed 77 yr old couple. Melvyn & Barbara Glickman. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/p1RS8PDRNX — Kemberly Richardson (@kemrichardson7) April 23, 2017

A man is under arrest on drunk driving charges after a married couple was struck and killed on a road in Massapequa Park Saturday night.The two were attempting to cross Merrick Road on foot just east of Park Boulevard at about 8:10 p.m. when they were struck by an eastbound 2015 Ford Explorer driven by John Hartwig, 63, of Massapequa, according to police.The victims, both 77 years old, were taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.Police say Hartwig was found to have been driving in an intoxicated condition and was arrested at the scene.He is charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.The victims have been identified as Barbara and Melvyn Glickman from Melville.Hartwig, the owner of McQuade's Bar in Lynbrook, registered a .13 blood alcohol reading at the scene, police said.He was charged in 2000 with driving with ability impaired by alcohol.Hartwig will post $400,000 bond or $200,000 cash to be released, and is due back in court May 12th.