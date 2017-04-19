NEWS

Elderly man punched and knocked to the ground in random attack in Queens

EMBED </>More News Videos

CeFaan Kim has the story.

CeFaan Kim, Eyewitness News
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) --
An elderly man found himself targeted and attacked last week in Queens for seemingly being vulnerable and in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"'Are you American?' I thought it was an innocent question so I said, 'Yes,'" said victim William Seifert. "So the very next thing he said to me is 'You're attacking immigrants.'"

The 85-year-old man, with his cheek still bruised and bones in his face still fractured says it happened so fast he wouldn't even be able to identify the suspect.

"Well then I felt uneasy and tried to move out of his sphere and then he hit me and I went down. Punched me in the face," Seifert said.

Police say the alleged assailant is the man seen in this video following the attack last Wednesday afternoon in Jackson Heights.

Seifert's left eye is no longer swollen shut after it was following the incident.

He says he stopped under an awning to get out from the rain when the man assaulted him.

He's also not calling this a hate crime, but an attack that was irrational.

"The color of the skin wouldn't tell anyone that you're American would it?" Seifert said.

In fact, he describes himself as a liberal.

"I'm not a Trump supporter, thank God, sorry Donald," Seifert said. "And I'm not anti-immigrant."

Police are not investigating this as a hate crime, and they're also not aware if any words were exchanged before the attack.

Authorities also say that the suspect slapped an 18-year-old woman in the face shortly before and not far from where Seifert was attacked.
Related Topics:
newselderlyman attackednypdjackson heightsqueens newsnew york cityJackson HeightsNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police: 50 pounds of pot seized in grow house bust in Bronx
Knifepoint robbery believed to be 16th in Long Island spree
16-year-old believed to be victim in Luna Park attack
Police: Resident holds down suspect in Uniondale home invasion
White House restricts access to southern fence
More News
Top Stories
16-year-old believed to be victim in Luna Park attack
Police: 50 pounds of pot seized in grow house bust in Bronx
Woman shot in back, wounded on Staten Island
Knifepoint robbery believed to be 16th in Long Island spree
Police: Resident holds down suspect in Uniondale home invasion
Livery cab driver critically injured in stabbing at Bronx intersection
Bill O'Reilly out at Fox News amid sexual harassment claims
Show More
NJ runner thanks 2 men who carried her to finish line at Boston Marathon
New video shows judge alone hours before body found in river
Police: Woman wearing PJs robs 6 banks in 90 minutes
7 train service restored after mid-rush shutdown
LI taxpayers shell out $150,000 for school's trip to Disney
More News
Top Video
Disturbing video of group attacking teen at Luna Park
NJ runner thanks 2 men who carried her to finish line at Boston Marathon
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
LI taxpayers shell out $150,000 for school's trip to Disney
More Video