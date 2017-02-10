NEWS

Elderly man shoots wife in butt over sex

EMBED </>More News Videos

The 76-year-old had been married 6 months, but they haven't consummated the marriage.

LEHIGH ACRES, Florida --
Six months ago, 76-year-old Donald Royce married his 62-year-old bride, but they haven't consummated the marriage.

After arguing about "sleeping arrangements", Royce said wanted to scare his wife by shooting the mattress.

He missed and ended up shooting her in the butt and hip.

The Brandenton Herald reports that Royce told Lee County sheriff's deputies, "I shot her and the gun is in my room," adding that he never meant to shoot her.

Royce was arrested Saturday and faces a second-degree felony charge of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. He remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.

Royce's wife said that they had been together for six years and didn't think he was capable of doing something like this, saying the situation was a "nightmare."

As she recovered in Lee Memorial Hospital, she wanted to share that violence against women is not okay, and that a woman has a right to her own body, regardless of age or marriage status.
Related Topics:
newswoman shotdomestic violenceu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Betsy DeVos Blocked by Protesters From Entering DC Public School
Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested during anti-Trump protest in Queens
2 injured, 1 seriously in Bronx house fire
Day care worker allegedly broke baby's arms
More News
Top Stories
2 injured, 1 seriously in Bronx house fire
Father of 3 girls killed in 2011 Christmas fire in Stamford dies at 51
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow has fallen in the NYC area
Rosie O'Donnell mirrors Steve Bannon in new Twitter pic
Amtrak train stuck for hours without heat, power
Doorman dies after falling through window while shoveling snow
Woman gives birth in McDonald's bathroom
Show More
Tractor-trailer flips on Van Wyck in Queens
Ouch! Family writes brutal obituary for man
Day care worker allegedly broke baby's arms
Fight on Pres. Trump's travel ban on hold; appeals court sides with states
New York area digs out after being walloped by winter snow
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
New York area digs out after being walloped by winter snow
Doorman dies after falling through window while shoveling snow
How public transit, airports impacted by NY-area snowstorm
More Video