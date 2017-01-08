Authorities say an 87-year-old woman who was rescued from a burning home later died after suffering a heart attack.Three firefighters also suffered minor injuries while battling the fire on Flora Street in Elizabeth, which also left seven people homeless.Authorities say the fire was reported around 11 p.m. Saturday. Arriving firefighters found smoke and flames spreading quickly through the home and were told someone was still inside the residence.The woman, Mary Ray, was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later. It wasn't immediately clear if she lived in the home.Two firefighters were treated at a hospital for burns, while another was treated for a back injury.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.The American Red Cross was assisting the displaced residents.