An elderly woman was found injured inside her apartment on Long Island. Now police are trying to figure out if it was accidental or a crime."It's usually quiet, nice, everybody gets along," a resident said.So the residents at Brookview Commons in Deer Park are wondering what could've happened to their neighbor, who was removed from her apartment in this adult community alive Tuesday morning, but mysteriously injured."She looked like she was, like in a coma, or she was just out of it," said Evelyn Ridley, a neighbor."Was she conscious?" Eyewitness News Reporter Stacey Sager asked."I don't know because her head was hanging on the side," Ridley said.Detectives and the crime scene unit from Suffolk County spent the day searching for answers and anyone who may have witnessed an argument or any sign of forced entry.But by the end of the day, they were still unsure if the woman in her 70's suffered from an at-home accident or an assault."Oh dear Lord I hope not. Normally there's not anything that goes on here, that is not to any of that kind of nonsense," said Angela Fiore, a neighbor.Even the management of the community remained baffled after speaking with cops.Brookview Commons is geared towards low income seniors ages 55 and up, many who told Eyewitness News they usually keep to themselves around there."We'd like to know what happened, we don't even know what's going on," said Chuck Kassebaum, a neighbor."It's a little scary, but like I said I stay to myself," Ridley said.