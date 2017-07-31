Police shot and killed an emotionally disturbed man after using a Taser on him in Brooklyn Monday, NYPD officials said.The incident happened on New York Avenue near Foster Avenue in Flatbush just after noon.NYPD Chief of Patrol Terry Monahan said a 911 call came in from the suspect's mother, who let responding officers inside the apartment. There, authorities say the man charged at them with a large carving knife.One of the suspects deployed the Taser, which they say proved to be ineffective.At that point, a second officer fired at the suspect. He was struck in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.There were no reported injuries to any officers.