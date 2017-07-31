NEWS

Emotionally disturbed person shot, killed by police in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police shot and killed an emotionally disturbed man after using a Taser on him in Brooklyn Monday, NYPD officials said.

The incident happened on New York Avenue near Foster Avenue in Flatbush just after noon.

NYPD Chief of Patrol Terry Monahan said a 911 call came in from the suspect's mother, who let responding officers inside the apartment. There, authorities say the man charged at them with a large carving knife.

One of the suspects deployed the Taser, which they say proved to be ineffective.

At that point, a second officer fired at the suspect. He was struck in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no reported injuries to any officers.
