Yadira Arroyo's children announce New York Jets draft pick in Bronx

Candace McCowan
MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) --
Since Yadira Arroyo's death on March 16th, we have heard about how brave, kind and loving she was, but perhaps the best example of who Arroyo was can be seen in her sons.

"If she was here she would laugh and say she's proud of me, she's proud of everything I've been doing," said Arroyo's son, Kenneth Robles.

It was a day to smile for Kenneth and his brothers after the New York Jets gave them the honor of announcing one of their fourth round draft picks.

Arroyo's sons were joined at Arroyo's EMS Station house 26 in Morrisania by former Jets player Willie Colon.

Kenneth announced that with the 141st pick in the NFL Draft, that the Jets selected wide receiver Chad Hansen.



This past month and a half has been full of tears for those who knew Arroyo, but Kenneth has been working hard to carry on his mother's legacy.

"Because I'm following up on her footsteps, I'm taking what's called 'code one training,' it's an EMT's course, so I'm doing that right now. I take my state board on the 18th," he says.

Kenneth's plans include applying to train and test to be a firefighter. He knows his plans would bring a smile to his mother's face.

"Once I graduate that is something she would've been happy about," he adds.

Getting the chance to represent the Jets let Kenneth and his brothers know that they have a whole community behind them as Kenneth continues to work to make his mom proud.



"I really feel the support and the love that everybody's giving, you know? It makes me feel good about myself, even though she's gone and all, she would have been happy about that," Kenneth says.

To make a donation in Arroyo's honor, please go to: https://www.fdnyfoundation.org/donate/. All donations will be contributed to the fund.
