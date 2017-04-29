The children of a fallen New York EMT will get behind the mic as the Jets make their NFL Draft picks Saturday.The five children of New York City Fire Department EMT Yadira Arroyo will announce one of the Day 3 picks for the New York Jets from the station house, Station 26 in the Bronx, where their mother worked.Arroyo was killed in March in the line of duty after her ambulance was hijacked and she was run over with it.To raise awareness of the FDNY's Yadira Arroyo Children's Educational Fund to assist Arroyo's children, the Jets will make their Day 3 selections from the station where she served all 14 years of her career.Arroyo was appointed to the FDNY as an EMT in August 2003.The draft starts at noon. Each child will receive a Jets jersey. MTA Police officer Daniel McDade, who helped apprehend the man suspected of killing Arroyo, will be on site and given a jersey.To make a donation in Arroyo's honor, please go to: https://www.fdnyfoundation.org/donate/. All donations will be contributed to the fund.