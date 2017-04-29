EMT YADIRA ARROYO

Yadira Arroyo's children to announce New York Jets draft pick in Bronx

Eyewitness News
SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) --
The children of a fallen New York EMT will get behind the mic as the Jets make their NFL Draft picks Saturday.

The five children of New York City Fire Department EMT Yadira Arroyo will announce one of the Day 3 picks for the New York Jets from the station house, Station 26 in the Bronx, where their mother worked.

Arroyo was killed in March in the line of duty after her ambulance was hijacked and she was run over with it.

To raise awareness of the FDNY's Yadira Arroyo Children's Educational Fund to assist Arroyo's children, the Jets will make their Day 3 selections from the station where she served all 14 years of her career.

Arroyo was appointed to the FDNY as an EMT in August 2003.

The draft starts at noon. Each child will receive a Jets jersey. MTA Police officer Daniel McDade, who helped apprehend the man suspected of killing Arroyo, will be on site and given a jersey.

To make a donation in Arroyo's honor, please go to: https://www.fdnyfoundation.org/donate/. All donations will be contributed to the fund.
Related Topics:
newsemt yadira arroyoemtambulanceSoundviewNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
How was EMT murder suspect free despite 31 arrests?
Hundreds gather in Bronx to mourn EMT Yadira Arroyo
FIRST ON 7: Father of man accused of running over EMT speaks out
Foundation donates, plans to raise money for family of EMT killed on duty
MTA cop and Good Samaritans subdue suspect after EMT killed
FDNY EMT run over by own ambulance, killed after vehicle stolen
EMT YADIRA ARROYO
Foundation presents sons of slain EMT with large donation
MTA officer honored for catching suspect in EMT's death
EMTs gather in support of Yadira Arroyo during plea hearing
Mourners fill church for funeral of EMT Yadira Arroyo
More emt yadira arroyo
NEWS
Trump's first 100 days 'by the numbers'
Several taken to hospital after garbage truck, car crash in Bronx
Democrats bash Trump's first 100 days but 'pretty exciting' for GOP
Police have man in custody after stabbing in Ditmas Park, Brooklyn
More News
Top Stories
Several taken to hospital after garbage truck, car crash in Bronx
Trump to spend Day 100 talking trade
Man arrested on DWI suspicion after fatal motorcycle wreck
Trump: My first 100 days are 'most successful' in US history
Much-hyped Fyre music festival in Bahamas canceled at last minute
Police: Man jumps through kitchen window in Elmont home invasion
Woman dies days after being struck in Bronx hit-and-run
Show More
Police have man in custody after stabbing in Ditmas Park, Brooklyn
NYPD's spidey senses tingling with latest robbery pattern
Florist accused of stealing flowers from NJ cemetery
Student-run 'Relief United' making a difference to help Syrians
VIDEO: President Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
More Photos