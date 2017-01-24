  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Erin Andrews reveals she battled cervical cancer during NFL season

ABC's Dr. Richard Besser has the latest details.

LOS ANGELES, California --
Erin Andrews has revealed that she battled cervical cancer during the NFL season.

The Fox Sports sideline reporter and "Dancing with the Stars" co-host tells Sports Illustrated's MMQB that she underwent surgery for the cancer at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 11 and was back on the sidelines five days later.

The 38-year-old says that her doctor didn't recommend that she return to work so soon but that "sports were my escape."

Andrews says she underwent a second procedure on Nov. 1. and was told later that month that radiation and chemotherapy wouldn't be needed.

Andrews settled last year with two hotel companies that were found partially to blame for a stalker posting secretly recorded nude video of her on the internet.
