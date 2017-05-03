NEWS

Ex-NBA player Doug Overton charged with indecent exposure

EMBED </>More News Videos

Fmr. sixer, Doug Overton, charged with indecent exposure. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 2, 2017. (WPVI)

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania --
A former NBA player and current college coach has been arrested on charges that he exposed himself on a public trail in Pennsylvania.

Doug Overton, coach of Division II Lincoln University, was arrested April 30 on charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. He is free on $10,000 bail.
The Delaware County Daily Times reports several witnesses told police they saw Overton exposing himself on the Cynwyd Trail in Lower Merion Township.

Overton was a standout at La Salle University and played 11 seasons in the NBA for eight teams. He recently finished his first season as head coach at Lincoln, in Chester County.

Overton says he's innocent.

A spokesman for Lincoln University's athletics department declined comment.
