Exclusive: Arsonist caught on camera torching vehicles in Richmond Hill

There is disturbing video of an arsonist in Queens setting a BMW X3 on fire.A block away, another car was also torched overnight.The arsonist is on the loose.The owners of the charred SUV and minivan say it was a dumb dangerous and deliberate move, but they still don't know why their vehicles were torched."It was horrifying to see this person go from car to car and vandalize people's property," one victim said.Both victims do not want to be identified because they don't know what they're dealing with.Surveillance video shows a woman first wandering through this Richmond Hill, Queens, neighborhood.Another camera catches her kneeling in front of a white BMQ fiddling with something.She then slowly walks away, and seconds later there's smoke and fire."I just saw my car just charred, I didn't know what happened, I was shocked," the victim said.The Fire Marshal's office is investigating.Both fires happened between 3:30 and 4 Wednesday morning, just one block apart.The 2015 X3 was parked at 125th Street and Jamaica Avenue.The 2006 Odyssey was at 86-44 125th Street.The fire department quickly arrived and put out both fires, no one was hurt.The victims are puzzled."It's not good what happened. I wish they catch this person and we get justice for him," a victim said."You work so hard, you try to live an honest life. There are people that just don't care. It's scary, I feel so hurt," another victim said.If anyone recognizes the individual on video or has any information call the Fire Marshals Tip Line at 718-722-3600.