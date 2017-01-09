SOUTH BRONX, Bronx (WABC) --As police continue to search for suspects in the mugging of an elderly man in the Bronx, the victim is speaking exclusively to Eyewitness News.
The 83-year-old man says he tries to watch his back when he is out, but three men still attacked him right while he was walking home, in an assault captured on camera.
The victim said he thought his attackers might kill him.
The video shows the moments Friday night around 9, when one man walks up behind him, striking him, before two others join in.
The victim, who is still living in fear, asked us not to show his face.
"Help help, murder murder, but no one was coming up or coming down the street, which is surprising to know that no one was coming," he said.
It happened so fast. The victim at first thought it was just one attacker, punching and kicking him, not letting up until they got their hands on his wallet.
"If they never got the wallet, I was thinking it maybe would be worse," the man said. "But when they get the wallet they just flee, so that saved my life."
Once the men began to run away, the victim realized there were three men who beat him.
The thieves got away with credit cards, hundreds in cash and the man's id. And even with a black eye, this victim is thankful for his life.
"I was only thinking I hope my life is spared," he said.
As the search is on for his attackers, the victim just wants answers.
"Why did they do it, what's the reason for that," he said.
The victim tells us he was taken to he hospital, where he was checked out. He will be okay, but he is definitely still shaken from what happened.
The NYPD describes the suspects as black men around 5'6"-5'8" with a medium build. They were wearing dark-colored hoodies and light-colored sweatpants.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).