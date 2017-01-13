NEWS

Exclusive: Woman narrowly spared as car careens through Livingston salon
EMBED </>More News Videos

A worker narrowly missed being injured or even killed as a car crashed through the salon where she works (WABC)

LIVINGSTON, New Jersey (WABC) --
A car slammed through a salon in New Jersey early Friday afternoon, narrowly missing an employee who was seated by the front window.

The incident happened just after noon at Antonio's Salon and Spa on South Livingston Avenue in Livingston.

Police said a man having a seizure or some sort of cardiac issue struck a parked car, sending it careening into the building.

No one in the salon was injured, but terrifying surveillance video obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News shows just how close that was to not being the case.

Two 8-foot by 4-foot glass window panes crashed down onto Lisa Levenbrook, with the car stopping a foot short of mowing her over.

"I don't know how I am alive," she said.

Levenbrook operates her clothing boutique, called Cravings," at a space inside the salon.

All that's left behind now are bricks and glass all over the floor, as well as a big sense of relief for one lucky woman.
Related Topics:
newscar into buildingcrashaccidentLivingston
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Ex-'Melrose Place' actress faces no additional jail time in fatal drunken driving crash
5 Takeaways From Scathing Department of Justice Report on Chicago Policing
Trump Advisor Michael Flynn in Contact With Russian Ambassador
President Obama's Inauguration Day Plans
More News
Top Stories
LI nanny accused of burning 2-year-old with iron
Baby abducted 18 years ago found alive; Woman who raised her charged
NYPD detective remembered for teaching 'love, respect, and forgiveness'
Ex-'Melrose Place' actress faces no additional jail time in fatal drunken driving crash
Correction officer's daughter accidentally kills 1-year-old brother
2-year-old seriously hurt in fall out 2nd story window
How Donald Trump May Violate the Constitution the Second He's Sworn In
Show More
Good Samaritan who stopped to help with car gets robbed
Woman gets probation for rape of daughter's teen boyfriend
Nutella responds to claims spread can cause cancer
Dead whale washes ashore at end of LaGuardia runway
Woman playing dominoes shot in neck in Bronx; no one in custody
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
NYPD detective remembered for teaching 'love, respect, and forgiveness'
Dead whale washes ashore at end of LaGuardia runway
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video