A car slammed through a salon in New Jersey early Friday afternoon, narrowly missing an employee who was seated by the front window.The incident happened just after noon at Antonio's Salon and Spa on South Livingston Avenue in Livingston.Police said a man having a seizure or some sort of cardiac issue struck a parked car, sending it careening into the building.No one in the salon was injured, but terrifying surveillance video obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News shows just how close that was to not being the case.Two 8-foot by 4-foot glass window panes crashed down onto Lisa Levenbrook, with the car stopping a foot short of mowing her over."I don't know how I am alive," she said.Levenbrook operates her clothing boutique, called Cravings," at a space inside the salon.All that's left behind now are bricks and glass all over the floor, as well as a big sense of relief for one lucky woman.