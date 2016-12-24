NEWS

Eyewitness News Update
EMBED </>More News Videos

Watch Saturday's Eyewitness News update (WABC)

NEW YORK --
Watch Saturday's Eyewitness News update
Related Topics:
news
Load Comments
NEWS
Obama in Hawaii: Dad-Daughters Day With Sasha, Malia
Trumps Attend Church Services on Christmas Eve
Worshipers pack St. Patrick's amid heightened security
New warnings after ISIS calls for attacks on U.S. churches
More News
Top Stories
Track Santa Claus across the globe with the NORAD Santa Tracker
Worshipers pack St. Patrick's amid heightened security
Police: Man beats dog with shovel while neighbors frantically call 911
2 dead in Christmas Eve car wreck on Long Island
After 63 years together, couple dies hours apart
NYPD suspends officer who posted Snapchat of family in cuffs
Trump announces intent to dissolve Trump Foundation
Show More
Carrie Fisher in intensive care after emergency on flight
Knife held to 10-year-old girl's throat in LI home invasion
NJ suspect who abducted, returned 2 kids still at large
Charges dropped against man who surrendered in DJ's hit-and-run death
Deadline shoppers crowd stores, malls for last-minute gifts
More News
Top Video
Police: Man beats dog with shovel while neighbors frantically call 911
Knife held to 10-year-old girl's throat in LI home invasion
Carrie Fisher in intensive care after emergency on flight
Deadline shoppers crowd stores, malls for last-minute gifts
More Video